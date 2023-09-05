4th Annual Harvest Fest coming to Fishers

As we prepare for the upcoming Harvest Fest, Tracy Gordon, a gemstone jewelry artist known as Gem.Geek, and Les Reinhardt, the executive director of the Fishers Arts Council, joined us to give you a sneak peek into what this exciting event has to offer.

Tracy displayed an exquisite collection of jewelry, including pieces like the Long Classic Labradorite Necklace and the Hand Carved Yellow Jade and Rutile Quartz Statement Necklace. Les Reinhardt provided insights into the event’s history and purpose, sharing that Harvest Fest was founded in 2020 by the Fishers Parks & Recreation Foundation and Fishers Arts Council to raise funds for the Angel of Hope in Heritage Park.

Over the years, the event has evolved to focus on supporting Fishers-serving non-profits in a relaxed art fair environment. It’s important to note that this is a juried art fair, ensuring that all artists and artisans have been reviewed by a jury panel before being accepted.

For our out-of-town viewers, Harvest Fest is not just an art fair; it’s an opportunity to engage with the Fishers community while contributing to local causes. The event offers a diverse range of experiences and activities, including live music, food trucks, and a chance to explore the offerings of local artists.

Families and pet owners are welcome, with provisions for dogs on leashes, kid-friendly activities, yard games, and more. The best part? It’s entirely FREE! Join us at Harvest Fest for a day filled with art, community, and philanthropy.