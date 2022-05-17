Life.Style.Live!

500 Festival parade comes to downtown Indy next weekend

“Back to Traditions. Racing Forward.” That’s the theme for the biggest parade in the month of May, which is happening next weekend.

Lindsay Labas, 500 Festival VP of marketing & communications, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect during the festivities.

The 500 Festival Parade features spectacular floats, larger-than-life helium balloons, marching bands from across the country, celebrities and everyday heroes and the 33 drivers that will be competing in the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. More than 200,000 people are anticipated to be there.

Parade festivities start at 11:45 a.m., and the Parade begins at Noon on Saturday, May 28 in Downtown Indianapolis.

The parade route will be slightly different and shorter from previous years. The route will end at Meridian Street and North Street instead of Meridian and 11th Street as in years past.

The Grand Marshall is August A. Ebeling, a longtime volunteer with the 500 Festival Volunteer Program, presented by Citizens Energy Group. As the return of in-person events have proved that volunteers are essential to making these events possible, it is with great pride that the 500 Festival recognizes August and his service to the 500 Festival, the Indianapolis community, and the state of Indiana.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at 500festival.com/tickets.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 500 FESTIVAL.