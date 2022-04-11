Life.Style.Live!

500 Festival seeks volunteers for Month of May events

May is almost here, and the 500 festival is not far!

The big event is still in need of volunteers, and Lindsay Labas, vice president of marketing and communications at 500 Festival, Inc. joined us Monday to share how you can help create the magic of the Month of May at their upcoming events. Here’s more from her:

The 500 Festival is seeking thousands of volunteers to fill positions as part of the 2022 500 Festival Volunteer Program, presented by Citizens Energy Group.

The 500 Festival is looking for individuals and groups who can use their time and talent to support its wide variety of programs and events to continue delivering a lasting impact on the Indianapolis community and the state of Indiana. With more than 100 areas of volunteer opportunity, there are over 7,000 positions available, providing a role to fit every interest and ability.

“The 500 Festival is able to provide community-centered, larger-than-life events that celebrate the Month of May in Indianapolis because of the help of thousands of volunteers year after year,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “Not only do our volunteers have the opportunity to make a positive, lasting impact on their community, but they also get a behind-the-scenes look at the Month of May and the festivities leading up to The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Open volunteer positions include, but are not limited to:

Handing out participant packets at the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo

Distributing snacks and beverages along the course and at runner services for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K

Hosting 4th grade class study trips at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program, presented by Indiana University Health

Escorting marching bands or greeting spectators and helping them find their seats as an usher for the AES 500 Festival Parade

In addition to an unforgettable experience, 500 Festival volunteers will receive:

Free commemorative volunteer t-shirt

Free collector’s pin

Invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day hosted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022*

Two tickets to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 qualifications*

Access to the 500 Festival volunteer virtual goodie bag containing exclusive promotions and discounts

Snacks and beverages during volunteer shift

Special access at 500 Festival programs and events

Information regarding opportunities, dates, time commitment, and registration forms are available at 500Festival.com/Volunteer.

The 500 Festival Volunteer Program is presented by Citizens Energy Group, with additional support from HotBox Pizza and Aqua Systems.

*Volunteers must register for at least one volunteer position by April 13, 2022, to receive the invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day and tickets to Indy 500 Qualifications.

About the 500 Festival | Founded in 1957, the 500 Festival is a not-for-profit organization that produces more than 50 life-enriching events and programs while celebrating the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500® and fostering a positive impact on the city of Indianapolis and state of Indiana. One of the largest festivals in the nation, each year more than half a million people attend an event or program produced by the 500 Festival. Since its founding, the 500 Festival has contributed more than $500 million in economic value to Indianapolis. To learn more about the 500 Festival, please visit 500festival.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.