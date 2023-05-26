500-second workout with Firefighter Tim

Need a quick workout to get in before the race on Sunday? Firefighter Tim has a 500-second workout inspired by the Indy 500. Each workout is 60 seconds except for the final workout which is 20 seconds.

The workout begins with 60 seconds of rows, lunges, and push-ups. Then a 60-second rest period, which includes bouncing to keep the heart rate up.

Next is 60 seconds of Russian twists, alternating shoulder presses, tricep extensions, and squats. Lastly, is 20 seconds of planks.

Just like that, you have a 500-second or 8-minute and 20-second workout.