54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.

All RVs at the Indy RV Expo are for sales at special show pricing. There will be more than 300 brand new RVs and each one is different from the next, with different makes, models, floorplans, colors, sleeping capacities.

There’s something for the first-time camper along with the veteran RV owner, one for every type of traveler, and one for every budget.

For more information about the Indy RV Expo, click here. You can save $2 off adult tickets here.

