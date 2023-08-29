56th Annual Penrod Arts Fair

It’s time to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of art and culture as we delve into the Penrod Arts Fair, an annual event that’s become synonymous with creativity and community. Joining us today is Bryan Strawbridge, the Chair of the Penrod Arts Fair, and the talented featured artist, Justin Vining.

For those tuning in from beyond the Hoosier state, the Penrod Arts Fair is your passport to Indiana’s thriving art community. With over 300 artists from Central Indiana and beyond, it’s a kaleidoscope of artistic expression. But it’s not just about the stunning art on display; it’s a day filled with music, dance, and performances on five live stages, making it one of the largest single-day arts fairs in the country.

Families are welcomed with a dedicated children’s area, while foodies can indulge in the diverse offerings from food and beverage vendors. And for those who appreciate a fine brew, there’s a beer garden spotlighting Indiana craft breweries. So, whether you’re an art aficionado or just looking for a fun day out, the Penrod Arts Fair has something for everyone.

Now, let’s turn our attention to Justin Vining, the featured artist. Justin’s art has left an indelible mark on Indianapolis, and today, we have the privilege of getting a sneak peek into his creative process. But before we dive into the live painting demo, let’s hear about Justin’s previous works, which have graced his gallery in Indianapolis and captured the hearts of art enthusiasts. Justin, we’re excited to witness your artistic magic in action today!