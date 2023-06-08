57th Strawberry Festival returns to Indy

Ladies and gentlemen, mark your calendars because it’s time to celebrate the most delightful red berries at the Strawberry Festival! The Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral are back with the 57th edition of this scrumptious event, and it’s going to be a berry-filled extravaganza.

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, head down to Monument Circle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until supplies last!) for a day of strawberry goodness. The anticipation is palpable as strawberry enthusiasts from near and far gather to indulge in the sweet and juicy delights of this beloved fruit. From mouthwatering desserts to refreshing drinks, the festival promises to satisfy even the most discerning strawberry connoisseur.

We’ve got a few surprises up our sleeves, too! Stay tuned for the announcement of our fabulous guests who will join us on camera to share their love for all things strawberry. These experts will reveal tantalizing recipes, helpful tips, and perhaps even a secret or two about the versatile nature of these ruby gems.

But wait, there’s more! We’ve got the inside scoop on the social media frenzy that’s about to explode. Follow the festival’s official website at http://www.indystrawberryfestival.org/#indy-strawberry-festival for all the latest updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and maybe even a sneak peek at the festival preparations. Be the first to know and share the strawberry love with your friends and family.

So grab your friends, don your strawberry-themed attire, and join us at Monument Circle for a berrylicious adventure. Get ready to savor the taste of summer with each juicy bite and make memories that will last a lifetime. The Strawberry Festival Live is here to delight and enchant, so let’s make it a day to remember!