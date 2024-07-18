6th Annual ‘Create a New Kolache Contest’ 2024

While the 2024 Summer Olympics are happening in Paris, another fun competition is taking place in Indianapolis – the Kolache Olympics!

This special event, now in its 6th year, has a “Create A New Kolache Contest.” People from all over the country can send in their ideas for new kolache flavors.

Lan Haywood, the owner of the West Carmel Kolache Factory, shared more about the contest. From classic fruit kolaches to new flavors like BBQ kolaches, Lan brings both tradition and creativity to kolache lovers.

Entering the contest is easy. Just come up with a creative name and a few main ingredients. The Kolache Factory will take care of the rest. This event celebrates the traditional Czech pastry and encourages new and creative flavors.

One notable winner is a woman from Noblesville, near Indianapolis. In 2021, she won with her “Jolly Gingerbread” kolache. The contest has had many creative entries over the years, and some past winners have become very popular.

To enter the contest, visit Kolache Factory’s contest page. Whether you’re an experienced baker or just a Kolache fan, this is your chance to shine in the Kolache Olympics.