8th Annual Love Thy Neighborhood Awards to premiere on WISH-TV

The Love Thy Neighborhood Awards started in 2017 to celebrate people and organizations transforming their neighborhoods and the community.

The awards recognize those who are making a difference in Indianapolis, helping improve the city for everyone. Voting for the awards opens on Sept. 11. You can click here to submit your vote on WISHTV.com.

Megan Bulla, Senior Communications Officer at LISC Indianapolis, explained that LOVE stands for four key categories: Livability, Opportunity, Vitality, and Education.

Livability includes access to art, nature, and recreation. Opportunity is about supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. Vitality focuses on providing affordable and quality housing. Lastly, Education covers K-12 schools and workforce development.

This year’s finalists are doing impressive work in Indianapolis. Gleaners is helping residents fight hunger.

New Hope of Indiana supports individuals with disabilities. Groups like P30 and the Indianapolis Urban League provide resources to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

Organizations like Kheprw Institute’s Community Land Bank and Martindale Brightwood CDC are making a big impact in the affordable housing sector.

All 12 finalists are working hard to make their neighborhoods more inclusive and resilient.

This year’s finalists are:

Bankable Indiana : Provides small business loans and coaching to help Indiana entrepreneurs grow.

: Provides small business loans and coaching to help Indiana entrepreneurs grow. Gleaners Food Bank : Distributes food to families in need across Indiana to fight hunger.

: Distributes food to families in need across Indiana to fight hunger. Indiana Diaper Bank : Gives free diapers to families who can’t afford them, supporting children’s health.

: Gives free diapers to families who can’t afford them, supporting children’s health. Indianapolis Urban League Entrepreneurship Center : Helps minority entrepreneurs start and grow businesses with mentorship and resources.

: Helps minority entrepreneurs start and grow businesses with mentorship and resources. Indy Reads : Improves adult reading and English skills through educational programs.

: Improves adult reading and English skills through educational programs. Kheprw Institute’s Community Land Trust (CLT) : Creates affordable housing by holding land for community use and benefit.

: Creates affordable housing by holding land for community use and benefit. Marian University’s Saint Joseph College Earn and Learn : Combines education and paid work experience for students, helping them get jobs while earning a degree.

: Combines education and paid work experience for students, helping them get jobs while earning a degree. Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corp : Works to improve housing and job opportunities in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood.

: Works to improve housing and job opportunities in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood. New Hope of Indiana : Supports people with disabilities through services like housing and job assistance.

: Supports people with disabilities through services like housing and job assistance. P30 : Helps young professionals from diverse backgrounds with networking and mentorship.

: Helps young professionals from diverse backgrounds with networking and mentorship. Passage Apartments : Provides affordable housing and support for people overcoming homelessness or addiction.

: Provides affordable housing and support for people overcoming homelessness or addiction. Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry (PACE): Helps people leaving prison with job training and support to reduce the chance of returning to jail.

Their stories will be shared at the 8th Annual Love Thy Neighborhoods Awards. You can watch the awards live on WISH-TV at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more information about Love Thy Neighborhood Awards and LISC Indianapolis, visit www.lisc.org/indianapolis. Don’t forget to vote today!