9-year-old makes history as youngest black woman in Indy with first-degree taekwondo black belt

Taekwondo is a craft that takes years of discipline and hard work to master, and one of our guests on Monday started training at age four!

Natalia C. Silk is now nine-years-old and a 1st-degree black belt in taekwondo. This makes her the youngest black female in Indianapolis to receive a 1st Degree black belt.

She joined us Monday with her mother Charisse Johnson and Johnny Foster, sensei at IRISE Martial Arts and Dragon Nine.

By the age of six, Silk earned a temporary black belt. By the age of seven, she earned a 1st degree black belt in taekwondo and at age eight, was awarded a Kukkiwon 1st Poom certificate.

She’s now working toward a 2nd degree black belt and cross training in Karate. Silk is learning weapons and holding a Purple/blackbelt under the instruction of Grand Master Charles Ingram, at IRISE Martial Art.

She also often competes in competitions against her peers and places within the top three.

For more information on Martial Arts class, contact facebook.com/charles.ingram.79462.