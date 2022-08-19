Life.Style.Live!

9th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival returns to Carroll County next weekend

Get ready for bacon, bourbon, brews, BBQ and more at the 9th Annual Baconfest.

It’s happening next weekend in downtown Delphi on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Gates open at 2:30. Live music begins at 3:00.

Julia Leahy, executive director of Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and festival coordinator, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the event.

There will be more than 50 food items to try, and all vendors are required to have bacon as part of 75% of their dishes.

The festival will also feature entertainment. There will be four live music acts with the legendary FOGHAT as the cover band. There’s also a family fun zone with fun activities for kids of all ages, including Harley the Hog (a mechanical pig).

The Indiana Bacon Fest will also include a backyard BBQ cook-off, bacon eating contest, and more.

Tickets are $8 in advance; $15 on August 27. Purchase tickets online here. Free parking and shuttle service available.

More than 16 non-profit organizations volunteering at the festival; in 8 years, over $190,000 donated to them from the festival proceeds.

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership organization that focuses on providing tools and resources for its members and the communities of Carroll County while also serving as the tourism and destination marketing organization.

For more information, visit:

facebook.com/IndianaBaconFest