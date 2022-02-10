Life.Style.Live!

The Produce Moms: Appetizer ideas for Super Bowl parties, Pear and Balsamic Onion Ricotta Flatbread, Pear Galette recipes

Today in the “Life.Style.Live!” kitchen it’s all about cooking with pears and remixing classic appetizers for the Big Game!

Lori Taylor of The Produce Moms taught us how to slice pears, shared her recipe for Pear and Balsamic Onion Ricotta Flatbread, Pear Galette, Pomegranate Guacamole and more!

Classics for the Big Game

Vegan Pear & Balsamic Onion Ricotta Flatbread

Almond Ricotta:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup underrated almond milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 1/2 cups almonds

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp parsley

1 tbsp olive oil

Onions:

1/2 large onion

2 tbsp olive oil

splash of balsamic

Toppings:

1-2 USA Pears, sliced

greens of choice

pistachios, as desired

onions + ricotta from above

Instructions:

1. Make or prep your favorite flatbread base of choice.

2. To make the almond ricotta, blend everything in a food processor. Taste & adjust as needed. Set aside.

3. To make the onions, heat the oil over medium heat in a small pan. Add the onions & cook until almost translucent. Then add the balsamic & cook a few minutes longer. Set aside.

4. Assemble your flatbreads! Start with the ricotta base & layer on the toppings. Bake according to the flatbread instructions & enjoy.

For more from The Produce Moms visit, TheProduceMoms.com and @TheProduceMoms on social media.