‘A Biltmore Christmas’ a Hallmark movie you cant miss

Just in time for the holidays, Hallmark is releasing a new original movie called “A Biltmore Christmas.” This new release is a part of the network’s annual beloved Christmas countdown programming event.

The movie stars Bethany Joy Lenz from “An unexpected Christmas,” Kristoffer Polaha from “We Wish You A Married Christmas” and Johnathan Frakes from “Star Trek”.

The movie revolves around the main character Lenz. Lenz is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she is hired to pen the script for a remake of the holiday classic, “His Merry Wife!” a movie filmed in 1947 at the one and only historic Biltmore House. The head of the studio was not very happy with the way Lucy wrote the ending of the script so he sent her out to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While at Biltmore Lucy discovers the ability to travel back in time with the help of an hourglass to the set of His Merry Wife back in 1947. She becomes very close to Jack a member on set back in 1947. While back in time, Lucy set off a chain of events that put production in jeopardy. Before returning back to present time, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

“A Biltmore Christmas” is set to premier Sunday November 26, 2023 at 8pm on the Hallmark Channel.

