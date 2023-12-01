A Christmas Medley and Dueling Pianos with Pavel and Brittany Brumfield

Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list?! Here’s your chance!

Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! YOU pick the song, artist, genre and era – THEY play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town – Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage!

Here’s International Latin Jazz Pianist Pavel and Brittany Brumfield with a Christmas music medley!

BRITTANY BRUMFIELD PRESENTS BABY GRAND DUELING PIANOS- UGLY SWEATER NIGHT

1 Carmichael Square Carmel, IN 46032

(317) 688-1947

Presented By: Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

Dates: December 15, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brittany-brumfield-presents-baby-grand-dueling-pianos-ugly-sweater-night-tickets-748530443707?aff=visithc

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/OGPianoBABE.