A Christmas Medley and Dueling Pianos with Pavel and Brittany Brumfield
Pavel’s World: A Christmas Medley
Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list?! Here’s your chance!
Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! YOU pick the song, artist, genre and era – THEY play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town – Come out to sing along, laugh along, and maybe even get on stage!
Here’s International Latin Jazz Pianist Pavel and Brittany Brumfield with a Christmas music medley!
BRITTANY BRUMFIELD PRESENTS BABY GRAND DUELING PIANOS- UGLY SWEATER NIGHT
1 Carmichael Square Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 688-1947
Presented By: Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael
Dates: December 15, 2023
Location: Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael
Phone: (317) 688-1947
Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brittany-brumfield-presents-baby-grand-dueling-pianos-ugly-sweater-night-tickets-748530443707?aff=visithc
To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/OGPianoBABE.