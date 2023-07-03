A crash course on fireworks with Ezra Speaking!

In an exciting episode of “Ezra Speaking” on YouTube, host Ezra Speaking welcomes Paul Smith, President of the Pyrotechnics Guild International, for an illuminating segment on fireworks.

With his extensive knowledge and expertise in the field, Smith brings inert mockups of fireworks to discuss their intricacies. The segment includes cut-in-half shells, revealing the inner workings of these mesmerizing pyrotechnic displays. Accompanied by visuals from shared drive pictures, Smith explains the different effects and how they are created.

Adding to the excitement, Ezra showcased his fashion skills with his epic stars and stripes suit in honor of the impending 4th of July celebrations.