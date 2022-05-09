Life.Style.Live!

A Cut Above Catering’s Chef Amy prepares meatballs, shares local food ideas for summer events

We’re talking fun summertime traditions with Chef Amy Von Eiff, owner of A Cut Above Catering on Monday’s “Life. Style. Live!”

One of her personal traditions is to make her famous meatballs for all pool parties, camping and the 4th of July.

Today, she also shared a few of her local restaurants she recommends supporting for your summer events. Longs doughnuts, Grays cafeteria, iron skillet,









For more information, visit acutabovecatering.com.