A Day for DAIRY: Come celebrate the 33rd Annual ICE CREAM SOCIAL on the Circle

Scoop it up and serve it cold! It’s almost time for the ICE CREAM SOCIAL on the Circle, as part of the American Dairy Association Indiana.

Brooke Williams, Director of Communications, American Dairy Association Indiana, and Gregg Hiland, CEO & President of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, share the “sweet” details:

• After two years as a drive-thru event due to you-know-what, American Dairy Association Indiana’s Ice Cream Social returns to its traditional home on Monument Circle.

• A bevy of volunteers (including Celebrity Scoopers) will dish up gigantic ice cream sundaes from five serving tents for just $4 each. All proceeds raised will be contributed by the dairy association to benefit the programs of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

• In addition to delicious ice cream with all the toppings and $1 bottled water, guests will enjoy music, games, glitter tattoo artists, mascot antics, a meet-and-greet with a cow & calf from Purdue Dairy Sciences and more!

• The Ice Cream Social celebrates July as National Ice Cream Month and delivers a nod to Indiana’s No. 2 ranking in US ice cream production.

• Pre-orders for Ice Cream Party Packs are available, enabling people to throw their own ice cream socials at the office or home. Priced at just $20, the Party Packs include everything needed including two 48-oz cartons of ice cream, a topping, can of whipped cream, ice cream scoop, plus bowls, spoons & napkins. Pre-order at IndyIceCream.com. Proceeds from Party Pack sales will also benefit the Y.

To learn more, visit www.IndyIceCream.com.