A Fall Treat: Making apple crisp with local ingredients

There’s nothing quite like stepping into a kitchen filled with the scent of apples and cinnamon, especially when those apples are freshly picked from a local farm. Jason Michael Thomas with Urban Awareness Gardens joined us on Monday to make one of his favorite comfort desserts — a fall apple crisp.

But it isn’t just a fun treat, every ingredient tells a story of community and sustainability.

And every bit counts – even down to the scraps, which Jason saves for his chickens.

The apples were picked just last week at a nearby “you-pick” farm, while the oats are organic and sourced locally from Janie’s Mill. Even the maple syrup is a special find from the farmer’s market, courtesy of Jason’s friend Kevin at Maplewood Farms.

How many local ingredients can you fit into one dish? It turns out, quite a lot!

This apple crisp is delightfully simple. No flour, no refined sugar—just a topping made from oats, brown butter, maple syrup, and a blend of spices including cinnamon, cardamom, and the intriguing spice bush.

“It’s a wild plant I forage,” Jason explains, adding a personal touch to every bite. He says he loves using local spices, which add not only flavor but a sense of adventure to his cooking.

Jason’s philosophy goes beyond just seasonal eating—it’s about connecting with local farmers and supporting the community.

“Seasonal foods naturally taste better,” Jason says, “And supporting our local farmers means they’ll be there for us when we need them most.”

With local ingredients and a focus on zero waste, it’s a recipe that supports health, flavor, and the community, all wrapped in a warm, comforting dish.