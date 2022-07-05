Life.Style.Live!

A “Fancy Toilet” with a remote; Kids’ Inflatable Fort and more! Gadget Gram shares FUNCTIONAL TECH of 2022

If you’re a “gadget guru,” you’re gonna love these! Gadget Gram’s David Novak shares the latest tech in functionality:

SmartBidet SB-3000 – Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat

Around $650 www.smartbidetusa.com

For extra comfort during bathroom time, consider the SmartBidet SB-3000. This electronic bidet toilet seat works with most standard and elongated toilets, and features a Heated Seat with 3 Heating Levels, a Posterior Wash for his/her back, a gentler and wider Feminine Wash Stream, a Child Wash, and a more powerful Spiral / Turbo Stream Wash that helps stimulate bowel movement and relieve constipation. It also integrates a stainless steel nozzle that automatically self-cleans itself before and after washes, as well as a Warm Air Dryer, an Automatic Deodorizer, a backlit LED nightlight, and a large Wireless screen remote control.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2vvfD1TqVg

WeGym Rally X – Portable App-Connected Smart Resistance Bands

Just $140 wegymsports.com

For passionate fitness enthusiasts, we have the WeGym Rally X. These portable and lightweight App-connected AI smart resistance bands are equipped with Comfortable Anti-slip Handles, a built-in Resistance Adjuster up to 55 lb, and a built-in Smart Sensor that tracks a user’s workout data and sends it to the App. Powered by AI, the Rally X can measure a user’s movement in real-time to give them feedback on each workout. The Training App, indicates how many calories they’ve burned and also calculate where they’ll be in the future. You can use them to train full body, including arms, legs, chest, shoulders, abdomen, back, buttocks, and more.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNLkrv2YOSw

AirFort – Inflatable Instant-Play Fort for Kids

Between $50~$60 airfort.com

Building pillow- and blanket-forts in the bedroom or living room is one of the best things about being a kid, but this can still make quite a mess around the house. To simplify the entire “fort-building process” but still give your kids something that’s fun and inviting, there’s nothing better than the AirFort. This inflatable instant-play fort for children is safe, durable, breathable and very easy to set up in just a few seconds, requiring only a standard box fan to inflate it. This inflatable fort is big enough to accommodate several kids and adults, along with multiple toys, games, and other fun accessories.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjTSmVPMfF8

Tend Deep – Direct Vibration Therapy Device for Tendinopathy & Tendon Pain

Starts at $75 indiegogo.com

For treating the tendon-pain that can potentially come with intense fitness training or with long periods of time working / studying at a desk, there’s the Tend Deep. This compact and rechargeable direct vibration stimulation device uses pinpointed direct vibrational stimulation to help ease the pain of tendinopathy or sore tendons, featuring 6 Vibration Patterns and 4 Speed Level Settings, and around 1 hour of battery life. Designed specifically for targeting any tendon or area of the body that has either pain, swelling, stiffness or simply needs more blood-circulation, the material surface and compact size of the Tend Deep works as a trigger point tool and trigger point release for targeting any area of the body where people are currently experiencing any sort of pain.

video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBsSDfVw4-E

bonoch Nursery Bundle – Baby Monitor & Ok-to-Wake Clock

Around $185 bonoch.com

To keep an eye on babies, nothing beats the bonoch Nursery Bundle. This smart baby and toddler nursery kit includes the bonoch Baby Monitor and the bonoch OK-to-Wake Clock. The bonoch Baby Monitor is a hacker-proof smart video monitor that can record 720p HD Video with 355° pan, 120° tilt, 4x Zoom and Night-Vision functionalities. It also boasts a 2-Way Audio-System that lets parents watch and talk with their baby by using the included 5″ HD LCD Color Display via a no-Wi-Fi 2.4GHz FHSS wireless connection within a 1000 ft. range-coverage. The bonoch OK-to-Wake Clock is a 3-in-1 smart baby nursery night light, white-noise machine, and smart clock outfitted with 25 different soothing sounds that can help newborns relax and get a good night’s sleep, while doubling as a time-to-rise training device for when your child gets older. It features a built-in Child Lock, Wi-Fi Connectivity, In-App Controls, and Voice Assistant support for Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDAaVA2E56c

Targus 15.6” Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart Rolling Backpack

Just $150 us.targus.com

For any laptop user that travels regularly, we have the Targus 15.6″ Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart Rolling Backpack. This 2-in-1 traveling backpack and roller case can be converted from a large XL backpack to a roller case equipped with a telescopic handle, expanding from 35L to 40L capacity. This convertible backpack roller case also conforms to most cabin regulations as an airline-approved carry-on. It features a unique Clamshell Design that facilitates packing, a large main compartment for clothes, and a dedicated laptop compartment equipped with a SafePort Sling Protection System, as well as extra zipper pockets for storing smaller items, and a Water Bottle Pocket at the side.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PT_vpyKKrZc

To learn more, visit GadgetGram.com.