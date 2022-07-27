Life.Style.Live!

‘A Fishing Story’ is a new show for fishing fans with Ronnie Green

Ronnie Green is the charismatic host of “A Fishing Story,” and he joined us on Life.Style.Live!

You can watch the award-winning series on WISH-TV starting Saturday.

He was an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, and very successful in the medical device industry for many years. At 5 years old, he reeled in his first fish with his dad, a thrill not soon forgotten. Green graduated to fishing with his great-grandmother who was an avid fisherwoman.

He’s been consumed with fishing ever since. In addition, he has participated successfully with the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, Fishing League Worldwide, and American Bass Anglers fishing circuits.

“A Fishing Story” is a series filled with Ronnie’s philosophy to celebrate the small things in life. Green shares his passion for fishing and has a gift for finding the stories that aren’t often told with his guests each week. He is proud to say that he has caught a lot of fish in his lifetime, and even won tournaments.

Green was raised in San Antonio, Texas, and now lives in Tampa, Florida, where he fishes every day possible.