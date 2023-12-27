A fun way to stay accountable for those New Year resolutions

Tim, Amber, and Cody prepare for a New Year's Resolution

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Setting a resolution to start the new year is a typical tradition.

One of the most popular is making healthier choices.

Firefighter Tim stopped by the studio to help Amber and Cody get ready for the new year.

He challenged them to do just five minutes of workout activity for 30 straight days.

As a way to hold them accountable Tim provided a jar. Each day Amber and Cody do their activity they put a marble in their respective jar.

Tim says it takes 21 days to make something a habit and this is a good way to tangibly see the work being done.

It can be any sort of physical activity, but cannot count something like walking from the car to the building.

We’ll check in over the 30 days to track Amber and Cody to see if they’re doing their five minutes.