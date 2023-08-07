A healthy start to the school year with Sherri French

In an informative session geared towards getting kids back to school ready, lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French took the stage to discuss essential tips and products that contribute to a successful start of the academic year. The discussion commenced with a focus on ensuring a healthy start for students, with the spotlight on Lifeable’s range of doctor-recommended gummy supplements. The range includes vitamins for various purposes such as immune support, multivitamins, vitamin C, and vitamin D, all designed to support children’s health and wellbeing. Sherri emphasized how providing essential nutrients in the form of delicious and enjoyable gummies can set the stage for a productive and thriving school year. She extended an exclusive promo code, “10MOMSHINT,” for Amazon customers to avail of a discount from August 3rd to September 1st.

Moving on to oral hygiene, Sherri introduced AutoBrush and their innovative automatic toothbrushes designed for kids. With up to 58,000 bristles packed into each brush head, AutoBrush ensures thorough cleaning in just 30 seconds. Sherri highlighted the benefits of the U-shaped mouthpiece and nylon bristles that cover all surfaces of the teeth, making sure kids never miss a spot. This automated toothbrush offers a practical solution for children, including those with disabilities or sensory issues. Sherri offered a 10% off coupon code, “MOMHINT,” for those interested in trying AutoBrush.

Additionally, Sherri covered back-to-school essentials with Crayola’s Silly Scents Smash Ups. She showcased Crayola’s creative and aromatic range of markers, colored pencils, and crayons that feature delightful scents like Chocolate Chip Mint, Chocolate Covered Popcorn, and Orange Dreamsicle. These scented supplies are designed to ignite kids’ imaginations and make their artwork smell incredible. The segment also featured Microsoft Store’s Surface Laptop Go 2, providing information on its features, portability, and student-oriented assistance available at Microsoft Store, including free personal shopping appointments with product experts. Lastly, Sherri highlighted Frigo Cheese Heads snacks as a convenient source of calcium and protein for school snacking, offering a variety of options for creative and enjoyable consumption. The featured products contribute to a comprehensive guide for parents looking to ensure a smooth and successful back-to-school transition for their children.