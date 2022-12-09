Life.Style.Live!

A Merry Prairie Holiday experience takes over Conner Prairie this month

It’s bound to be a “Merry Prairie Holiday” this year at Conner Prairie!

Rich Cooper, vice president and Chief Programs Officer, and Trinket Puddingmoon, Santa’s Official List Keeper joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect at this special holiday experience happening at Conner Prairie from December 2 – 17. Here’s more from them:

Returning this year—The William Conner House will be transformed into a magical 3D projection mapping holiday show that will capture the feel and nostalgia of the holidays. Bring the whole family to see our presentation of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,” and see how 3D projectors can be used to transport you 198 years back into the story.

Leave the skates at home and take a spin at Frosty’s Skating Rink where you can slide around like you are skating on real ice. Socks are not provided, but the fun is!

Explore the illuminating Reynolds lights. With new displays across acres to explore, be wowed by the thousands of lights that capture the spirit of the season.

Step into historic Prairietown for Historic Holidays and Christmas Eve traditions of the 1800s. Experience our “Holidays From Around the World” old-fashioned crankie show at the Potter Shop Kiln Shed.

Then, head over to the North Pole Village to get a selfie with Santa and meet Mrs. Claus and the elves as they get ready for the big night.

Have you been naughty or nice this year? Trinket Puddingmoon, Santa’s official list keeper, knows. Check in and find out what list you made.

With thousands of twinkling lights to guide your way, explore the grounds and experience a memorable winter wonderland stroll. Stop by Café on the Common and sing along to a revolving roster of local performers in Blitzen’s Bandstand.

Don’t forget to take a ride on Kringle’s Carousel or get a rush zooming down our 150-foot Polar Bear Plunge tubing hill.

From glowing lights to warm delights, there is something for everyone to make lasting memories and get into the festive mood.

About Conner Prairie:

Conner Prairie is Indiana’s first Smithsonian Affiliate. We are one of the largest attractions in the region and one of the most visited outdoor museums in the country. We have a long history of innovation that spans the fields of science, history, art, and nature. On our grounds, every guest has the opportunity to pursue fun and knowledge in a way that is tailored to them. Each and every day, we inspire curiosity and foster meaningful interaction with unique, engaging experiences that don’t exist anywhere else.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CONNER PRAIRIE.