A Scent of Sunshine owner showcases fall scents, shares candle burning tips, upcoming events

A Scent of Sunshine is an Indiana-based business providing fragrances including candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume, designed to set the ambiance for special occasions or just simply relaxing.

Erika Powell, owner of A Scent of Sunshine, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about her business, the cool interaction she had with a viewer of our show, tips for burning candles and to showcase her fall scents.

A Scent of Sunshine products can be found online, at Indianapolis vendor events and at the SHE.Xperience store on the second floor of the Circle Centre Mall in Downtown Indianapolis (reopening in Summer 2023).

Upcoming Vendor Events:

The Indianapolis Recorder Women’s Auxiliary presents: A Legendary Function at an Uptown Junction – Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 3645 River Crossing Parkway Indianapolis, IN 46240

The 75th anniversary of the National Council of Negro Women

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: @ascentofsunshine

Facebook: Facebook.com/ascentofsunshineshop

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY A SCENT OF SUNSHINE.