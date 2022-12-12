Life.Style.Live!

A Scent of Sunshine owner showcases gift of fragrance ideas, custom candles

A Scent of Sunshine is an Indiana-based business providing fragrances including candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume, designed to set the ambiance for special occasions or just simply relaxing.

Erika Powell, owner of A Scent of Sunshine, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her business, gift sets, upcoming massage oils (coming in February), how her products can be customized to you or your business and more.

A Scent of Sunshine products can be found online, at the SHE.Xperience store on the second floor of the Circle Centre Mall and many Indianapolis vendor events.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: @ascentofsunshine

Facebook: Facebook.com/ascentofsunshineshop

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY A SCENT OF SUNSHINE.