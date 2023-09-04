‘A Second Summer Gala’ raising money for the arts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Magic Thread Cabaret, an Indianapolis-based theater company, is hosting “A Second Summer Gala” to raise money for the troupe.

Magic Thread Cabaret was established by Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC, in hopes of providing professional opportunities for local singers and showcase their talents. This year’s gala will work to help the group raise money to keep the creativity going.

The gala is going to be at the beautiful Lacey-Berger mansion in Indianapolis from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Guests will get to enjoy charcuterie baords, wine, and a performance from “Broadway’s Bad Girls”, which is the latest show from the company, featuring a lighthearted revue of songs from Broadway musicals featuring villainesses.

The show recently sold out its performances at the Indy Fringe.

Tickets are $50 dollars and can be bought at the door.

News 8’s Patty Spitler will be the master of ceremonies for the event.

Tom Alvarez is the managing director of Magic Thread Cabaret, and co-founder of Klein & Alvarez Productions LLC. He joined WISH-TV’s “Life.Style.Live!” show to share his excitement for the gala.