Life.Style.Live!

A Special Affair invites you to romantic evening inside ‘Love Bubble,’ special Valentine’s Day event

You can have your most romantic date yet courtesy of A Special Affair and their “Love Bubble.”

LeChelle Jameson, A Special Affair owner and president, and Earl Jameson, A Special Affair chef, joined us today to give us a taste of this special experience.

On February 14, A Special Affair and EJ3’s Taste of Elegance is hosting a valentine’s Day Soiree for 20 couples only! This event is $240, and it includes appetizers, an entree, sides, dessert, music, dancing and a photo booth. Each couple will have their own private decorated table/ There will be a drawing for a free Pure Bliss Date Night in our Love Bubble to be used this summer!

Reservations can be booked on aspecialaffair.com under the Upcoming Events tab.

During the month of February (excluding the 13 & 14). Special Affair and EJ3’s Taste of Elegance will be offering private dining and decor at clients’ homes in celebration of Valentine’s Day for $200 per couple.









This package includes a Private Chef inspired meal, Valentine’s chocolates treats, a table and two chairs with linen and decor. The meal and decor is set-up at the couple’s home, and we allow a 2-hour allotment, then we return to pick everything up. We can do this with or without the Love Bubble inside their home