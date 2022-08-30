Life.Style.Live!

A Tale of Two Winters: 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast divides country

The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s winter outlook is out, and it’s predicting loads of snow for some and an easy-breezy weather for others.

Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with more on the predictions.

Will it be the best of winters or the absolute worst? Plus, inspired stories of small farms, a primer on organizing family treasures, hay fever remedies, a traditional Ukrainian Christmas and much more!

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere Tuesday, August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted Almanac predicts that this winter will split the country in two.

“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” reports Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.” For 231 years, The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been helping readers to prepare for the season ahead with its 80 percent–accurate weather forecasts.

For most of the western half of the United States, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a coming winter that’s “Wet & Mild”—one with lots of (mostly) rain and temperatures that trend upward by as much as several degrees above normal. This is in stark contrast to what’s coming for the rest of the country.

Winter for much of the Midwest and along the East Coast is best described as “Shivery & Snowy.” The eastern half of the U.S. should brace for potentially record-breaking cold to define the season. This frigid forecast extends to the Deep South and Texas, which could see the mercury diving as much as 8 degrees F below normal!

Freezing temperatures will also bring above-average snow totals to most areas in the eastern U.S. that typically experience snowfall.

In addition to its much-anticipated weather forecasts, The Old Farmer’s Almanac is known for being “useful, with a pleasant degree of humor.” Highlights from the 2023 Almanac include . . .

Dispatches from family farms: stories from a diverse group of independent farmers taking big risks that pay off personally, in their communities, and for the environment.

stories from a diverse group of independent farmers taking big risks that pay off personally, in their communities, and for the environment. Gardening tips for perfect perennials and chiles for every palate. Also, gardening trends for the coming year (a sneak peek: 54% of young adults would rather go to a garden center than a night club).

for perfect perennials and chiles for every palate. Also, gardening trends for the coming year (a sneak peek: 54% of young adults would rather go to a garden center than a night club). Festive food: delicious dishes (and family traditions) from a Ukrainian Christmas and sweet and savory winners from the Almanac’s banana recipe contest.

delicious dishes (and family traditions) from a Ukrainian Christmas and sweet and savory winners from the Almanac’s banana recipe contest. Practical life advice : a straightforward method for organizing keepsakes and sometimes surprising home remedies to handle hay fever.

: a straightforward method for organizing keepsakes and sometimes surprising home remedies to handle hay fever. Stories as only The Old Farmer’s Almanac can tell: a legendary timekeeper; an ancient grain that’s not just for the birds; a step-by-step guide to hatching chickens; and much, much more!

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is available for just $7.99 wherever books and magazines are sold. Support local booksellers whenever possible! A full list of stores that carry The Old Farmer’s Almanac is available at Almanac.com/Wheretobuy. Print and digital copies of The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac are also available online at Almanac.com/Shop and on Amazon.com.

