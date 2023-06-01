A taste of Italy in Bloomington!

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the Che Bello Italian Kitchen & Bar, where culinary magic happens under the skillful hands of Chef Dustin Bowman.

Located in the heart of Downtown Bloomington, this scratch Italian kitchen is a food lover’s paradise.

Get ready for a mouthwatering experience as Chef Dustin takes center stage on camera. In the first segment, he’ll whip up a tantalizing Chicken Saltimbocca that will leave your taste buds begging for more.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Brace yourself for the second segment, where Chef Dustin will unveil his delightful creation, the Tiramisu French Toast.

It’s a fusion of flavors that will transport you straight to breakfast heaven.

Don’t miss out on the deliciousness! Follow Che Bello Italian Kitchen & Bar on social media for more enticing updates and visit their website at https://www.chebellokitchen.com/ to learn more. Bon appétit!