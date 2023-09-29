A tennis lesson with Pavel!

In this episode of “Pavel’s World,” we are joined by special guests Allison Davis and Jason Suscha, along with our host Pavel.

They brought some essential equipment, including a mini net, tennis balls, and tennis racquets!

This entire discussion revolves around the world of tennis.

Tune in as we explore the exciting world of the sport and all that it entails, from technique to strategy and everything in between.

It’s sure to be an informative and fun-filled segment for tennis enthusiasts. Take a look!