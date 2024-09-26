‘A Yarn Market’ to host Bunny Bash 2024

A Yarn Market is thrilled to announce a special event featuring a collaboration between Ali Dillingham, owner of A Yarn Market, and Candice Oman, owner of The Bunny Burrow Carmel.

Together, they are hosting the Bunny Bash on Sunday, September 29th, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Village of West Clay. This free event is designed for all ages!

During the Bunny Bash, attendees will have the chance to snuggle with adorable bunnies from The Bunny Burrow Carmel.

There will also be opportunities to take photos with Julie Curry Photography, explore a wide range of yarn for upcoming projects, and enjoy the festivities of the Fall Fest taking place in the village.

The Bunny Burrow Carmel adds joy to many events, from birthdays to weddings and school functions. For families considering a new pet, they offer a variety of charming Holland Lops and will soon have Teddywidders available.

This event is a wonderful way to celebrate fall, support local businesses, and enjoy some cozy time with both bunnies and beautiful yarn.

Everyone is invited, and the team at A Yarn Market looks forward to seeing the community come together for a fun-filled day!