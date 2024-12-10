Abbott researcher and virus hunter explains how rapid diagnostic tests can keep you healthy this holiday

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – The holidays are about spreading joy, but it’s also a time when celebrating with friends and family can get us sick.

On Tuesday, Dr. Mary Rodgers, a Ph.D. who is an Abbott researcher and virus hunter, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to share important information about how you can use testing to prevent the spread of disease this holiday season.

Dr. Rodgers shared that an easy way to stay healthy is to avoid eating or drinking from someone else’s plate or cup. She also recommends that if you know that somebody is sick, stay away from them until they have recovered. And, of course, washing your hands is crucial in warding off viruses and other illnesses.

However, even with these precautions, you can still wind up being sick. When you are showing symptoms of an illness, Dr. Rodgers highly recommends getting tested.

While many folks have become familiar with at-home COVID-19 tests, like Abbot’s BinaxNOW test kit, a lot of people don’t realize you can also visit a pharmacy or Urgent Health Care setting and get tested with Abbott’s ID Now as well. ID Now can be used to diagnose COVID-19, the flu virus, RSV or even strep throat.

“Rapid diagnostic testing is very simple,” Dr. Rodgers shared. “It starts with just taking a swab and inserting it into your nose or throat. Then, that swab goes directly into the test. The test does all the work, and 15 minutes later, you have your result.”

Dr. Rodgers expressed that once you have your results, you can talk with your healthcare provider to determine the next steps to keep yourself and your family healthy. According to Dr. Rodgers, These rapid are especially beneficial for households with children.

“We can find out right away whether we need to get them on some medication or if they can go to school that day,” Dr. Rodgers said.

Dr. Rodgers finished off the segment by reminding viewers that, ultimately, prevention is key. “We don’t want everyone to get sick from a gathering, and one way to do that is to not hesitate. These tests are widely available, so they’re very easy to access, and you can find out whether or not something needs to be done to keep someone healthy.”

Mary Rodgers, Ph.D., is an Associate Research Fellow in Abbott’s diagnostics business. In her role, Mary manages research from the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition, the first industry-led global scientific and public health partnership dedicated to the early detection and rapid response to future pandemic threats. As part of the coalition, over 20 sites around the world monitor circulating and emerging pathogens to help quickly detect outbreaks, and then work together with health officials to minimize the spread.

Mary also tracks the diversity of infectious diseases, including HIV, hepatitis and SARS-CoV-2, to track new variant’s impact on diagnostic testing.

Mary joined Abbott in 2014 and has authored or co-authored more than 40 research papers and contributed thousands of viral genomes to public databases. She was named one of “Business Insider’s” 30 under 40 Young Leaders in Biotech in 2017 and is an inducted member of Abbott’s Volwiler Society, which recognizes its most distinguished scientists and engineers.

To learn more, visit www.IDNOWlocator.abbott.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY ABBOTT