ACC basketball tips off on The CW

In our exciting live Zoom session for the ACC Basketball Preview, we are joined by the lead play-by-play announcer, Tom Werme.

He joined us to provide valuable insights into the upcoming ACC basketball season.

We’ll be diving into some compelling storylines, teams, and players to keep an eye on within the ACC this year.

With the first game featuring the Miami Hurricanes, who reached the Final Four last season, we’ll discuss whether they are poised for another successful run deep into March.

Additionally, Tom will be commentated on the Duke vs. Georgia Tech game, offering his impressions of Duke, a powerhouse in college basketball.

As we kick off the first-ever college basketball games on The CW, viewers can expect an exciting lineup of ACC basketball action throughout the season, both in men’s and women’s basketball.

The CW’s exclusive coverage of 50 ACC college football and basketball games each season until 2026-27 promises thrilling matchups for fans to enjoy.

With 15 strong member institutions and a rich history of academic and athletic excellence, the ACC continues to be a competitive force in college sports.