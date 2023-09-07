ACC on The CW kicks off with Cincy Vs. Pitt

Get ready for some action as ACC football kicks off on The CW with an exciting matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Pittsburgh Panthers. This non-conference showdown, part of the River City Rivalry, promises a thrilling start to the ACC season. Tom Werme, the lead play-by-play announcer, and James Bates, the lead analyst, will be guiding viewers through all the action. As the ACC makes its debut on The CW, fans can expect top-notch broadcasts and an array of exciting games throughout the season, with football games airing every Saturday and basketball games lined up for December, January, and February. The ACC, known for its strong athletic competition and academic excellence, is celebrating its 71st year and features 15 member institutions dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in sports and education.

As ACC football and basketball find a new home on The CW, viewers can look forward to an action-packed season with a lineup of 50 college football and basketball games each year. This partnership extends through the 2026-27 season, ensuring fans have plenty of ACC action to enjoy. Tom Werme, the lead play-by-play announcer, brings a wealth of experience to the broadcasts, having worked with various sports networks and leagues, including ACC college basketball, NCAA Final Four, Big Ten Network, and more. With this exciting partnership, The CW Network is set to become the go-to destination for ACC sports enthusiasts, offering a compelling lineup of games that showcase the league’s competitive spirit and commitment to excellence.