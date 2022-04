Life.Style.Live!

Achieve LUXURY in your home with ECO & Kid-Friendly materials

Can we have it all? James Stanley, Founder of James StanleyNY, a boutique Architectural Design firm, says yes, we can!

When it comes to luxury in our homes, James says many homeowners don’t know the best and safest materials to use in their homes. From construction materials and finishes to the flooring, paint and tiles you use, James walks us through the good VS the bad and what to look for!