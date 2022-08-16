Life.Style.Live!

Activity ideas to celebrate Happiness Happens Month

by: Tierra Carpenter
August is Happiness Happens Month, and Girls Positivity Club founder Melissa Jones joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share simple activities families you can do as a group or by yourself to help choose happiness in your daily life. 

1) Make your happiness Visual  There are simple ways to combine happiness and creativity; creativity has been known to lead to more happiness.   

  • Happiness Windspinner – Take a piece of paper and some markers, and create a visual for all the good and happy things in your life. Then hang it on your front porch or in a bedroom as a creative reminder. 
  • Happiness Jar – Each family member chooses a happy moment of the day to place in a special jar or in another place to make it visual, like a bulletin board or paper on the fridge. 

Making happiness visual is a sure way to help you notice all of the little things in life that bring you joy.  

2) Move your body – Movement releases happiness chemicals like dopamine and serotonin.  It also releases stress or negative feelings.  Doing something active is a great way to increase not only your happiness but also the happiness of your family. 

  • Take a walk 
  • Stretch or do Yoga together 
  • Go for a family bike ride 
  • Jump on the trampoline  
  • Play catch  

Let loose as a family and move in a fun way together.  Everyone will be all smiles.  

3) Learn Something New  There are endless possibilities for learning something new.  You can learn as a family or have a time where everyone learns one new thing and teaches it to the family over dinner.  You’ll be amazed at the happiness and connection it brings you and your family.   

  • Read or watch a YouTube tutorial about a topic of interest (drawing and painting tutorials are great for kids) 
  • Go to a pottery place for an afternoon 
  • Learn simple origami animals 
  • Go to a museum 
  • Try a new recipe 
  • Learn to hydro dipping 

For more information, click here.
 

