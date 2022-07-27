Activity ideas to empower the children in your life

July is National Make a Difference to Children Month, and Melissa Jones, Founder of Girls Positivity Club, joined us to give some ideas on how to celebrate.
Here are 2 easy categories to think about to end summer strong by building simple memories with your kids.
DIY End of Summer Bucket List– Families can create a ‘bucket list’ of activities to complete before school starts or as summer starts winding down. They can range from quick getaways to kids’ favorite places or be something you can do right at home. Make this list with your kids. Here are some ideas to get you started.
- have a picnic
- go bowling
- play miniature golf
- go on a family bike ride
- play kickball or baseball as a family
- go on a jet ski or paddle boat ride
- go to the zoo
- get a mani/pedi or set up a spa day at home
- camp out in your backyard or living room
- build a fort
- have a water balloon fight
- go to Top Golf
- tie-dye shirts
- hydro dip school supplies or clothes
- go wading in a creek
- have an arts and crafts session
DIY Cooking/Baking Show– Have a night where your family does a version of a favorite cooking show. Cooking together builds family connection and is downright fun (even if you don’t feel you are a ‘good cook.’) It allows kids to be creative, builds their independence, and increases their confidence. Here are a few shows, or you can create your own.
- Chopped Junior– whip up a meal using mystery ingredients
- Nailed It– home cooks attempt to recreate professional desserts
- I Draw You Cook–fantasy food creations drawn and described by little kids
