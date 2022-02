Life.Style.Live!

Actor Patrick Wilson talks new film ‘Moonfall’

The disaster films “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow” were both box office blockbusters, and now Roland Emmerich is out to destroy the world again with “Moonfall.”

George Mallet of “Life.Style.Live!” had a chat with “Moonfall Star” Patrick Wilson to find out what you’ll experience if you go see this IMAX film.

Among other theaters, “Moonfall” is playing at the Regal UA Circle Center Theater and the AMC Indianapolis 17 on the iMax screen.

For more information visit, moonfall.movie.