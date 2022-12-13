Life.Style.Live!

Actors Theatre of Indiana announces return of ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ to Palladium this summer

Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) has announced the return of Million Dollar Quartet for two nights only, June 16 and June 17, 2023. The show will take place at The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Million Dollar Quartet captures the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement, and thrilling sounds of the once-in-a-lifetime event where four of music’s best talents came together.

On December 4, 1956, a twist of fate brought together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley.

They were brought together in Memphis, Tennessee at the Sun Records storefront studio. Sam Phillips, also known as the “Father of Rock n’ Roll” is who discovered them.

​Don Farrell, co-founder and artistic director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to perform a fun number, discuss their nearly sold-out holiday show and the premier of “Mr. Confidential,” a new musical premiering this spring.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA.