Actors Theatre of Indiana: ATI returns to the stage with Route 66

Actors Theatre of Indiana is excited to bring back Route 66, a hit musical running from February 2 to February 18, 2024.

The show combines the best of Grease, Pump Boys and Dinettes, and Forever Plaid, taking the audience on a journey along Route 66 from 1950s Chicago to the California coast with 1960s surf music.

With 34 iconic ‘Rock ‘n’ Road’ hits, the musical promises a lively and nostalgic experience.

Tickets for the performances at The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN, can be purchased at atistage.org or by calling The Center’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office at 317-843-3800.