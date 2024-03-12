Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series presents “IT GIRL or: Evelyn and the Eternal Question”

Get ready for a powerful, thought-provoking new musical!

The Actors Theatre of Indiana announces the return of their Lab Series, as they present IT GIRL or: Evelyn and the Eternal Question.

The play, written by Indianapolis-based actor, director, musician, and playwright Paige Scott, tells the true story of Evelyn Nesbit, a normal teenager who happened to be America’s first supermodel. Her beauty was her blessing when she rose to prominence in New York society at the turn of the 20th century. But as her star rose, that blessing became a curse with violent ends.

This new musical reimagines the true events behind “The Crime of the Century” while also analyzing how we protect ourselves in spaces of unchecked power.

Judy Fitzgerald, Founder and Artistic Director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, and Darrin Murrell, Associate Artistic Director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, tell us more!

*FREE Public Musical Reading Saturday, March 16, at the Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 East Main St.

ABOUT ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA

Actors Theatre of Indiana was founded in 2005 with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality, professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the only professional resident theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. Now in its 19th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works, ATI is a majority female-owned nonprofit Equity theatre.

Ticket Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ati-lab-series-it-girl-tickets-829534258297?aff=oddtdtcreator