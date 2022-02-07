Life.Style.Live!

Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series to present reading of ‘Mr. Confidential’

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

“Mr. Confidential” is a story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal.

It’s on stage for one day only on February 12 at 2 p.m. as part of the Actors Theatre of Indiana Lab Series.

Samuel Garza Bernstein, “Mr. Confidential” writer/director, and Cynthia Collins, Actors Theatre of Indiana co-founder and associate artistic director, joined us today to share how this show came about and what you can expect if you join the audience.

According to the description of the show on the ATI website, “When Bob Harrison created “Confidential Magazine” in 1952, he gave the public gossip, humor, and sex. But he also offered something totally unexpected: The TRUTH about the rich and famous. It quickly became the #1 selling magazine in America. Soon, Bob wasn’t just telling the story, he was the story, with headlines, scandals, and a wild ride of his own. A giddy, vibrant tale set in New York and Hollywood at their most glamourous and dangerous.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, atistage.org.

