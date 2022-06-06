Life.Style.Live!

Actors Theatre of Indiana prepares for 18th season, brings Open Mic Night to Feinstein’s

The Actor’s Theatre of Indiana is getting ready to kick off its 18th season which features the exciting world premiere of “Mr. Confidential,” along with shows like “Nunsense,” “13 Violet” and “The Mountaintop.”

Don Farrell, co-founder and artistic director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” with Brent Marty, pianist, to share what you can expect from their upcoming season and the open mic night ATI Live is hosting at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on Tuesday, June 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Farrell also got “Life. Style. Live!” host George Mallet to perform a duet of “Give My Regards to Broadway” with him. Watch the video above to see it.

For more information on purchasing tickets to upcoming ATI shows or a season subscription, click here.

THIS SEGEMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTOR’S THEATRE OF INDIANA.