Actors Theatre of Indiana presents Katy Gentry with Eric Baker

Get ready to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as Katy Gentry takes center stage from December 15th to 17th.

Known for her enchanting renditions of the Judy Garland songbook, Katy will infuse classic Christmas tunes with contemporary and heartfelt favorites.

Adding to the magic of the evening, Indiana’s very own Piano Man, Eric Baker, will join in the celebration.

From his memorable performances at the Jazz Kitchen to sold-out Billy Joel tributes at Feinstein’s, Baker will harmonize perfectly with the incomparable Greg Wolff on drums and Christian Starnes on bass.

With Katy Gentry’s signature storytelling touch, this promises to be an unforgettable musical soirée around the piano.

Don’t miss this opportunity to bask in the melodies of the season.