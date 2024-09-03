Actors Theatre of Indiana presents ‘Ring of Fire’ musical

The Studio Theater will be hosting a musical event called “Ring of Fire,” which is based on the famous Johnny Cash.

Dates run from September 13 through September 29. The performances will include a talented group of performers, featuring Kent M. Lewis on guitar.

Other performers include Sarah Hund on fiddle, Matt McClure on guitar, Brandon Alstott on guitar, and Jordan Simmons on upright bass.

In addition to the on-stage performances, Darrin Murrell and Jessica Greenhoe will be attending behind the scenes.

“Ring of Fire” is a story that covers everything from Cash’s early days on the Arkansas cotton fields to his rise into the bright lights of Memphis, where he became one of America’s most popular rock ‘n’ roll acts.

The musical also looks at Cash’s personal life, such as his strong love for June Carter, whom he later married. Performances will take place on September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, and 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET and on September 15, 22, and 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

This is a performance that will pay homage to the Man in Black-an all-around look at the life and music of one of America’s enduring cultural icons. Take a look at the full interview above to find out more information!

