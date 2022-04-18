Life.Style.Live!

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents ‘Working the Musical’

Actors will soon take the stage for the final show of the current Actors Theatre of Indiana season.

“Working the Musical” opens on April 29 and runs through May 22 at the Studio Theater in Carmel.

Lysa Fox, “Working the Musical” director and Lillie Thomas, “Working the Musical” performer joined us live on Monday to share everything you need to know about the upcoming show and to give a preview with their performance of, “It’s an Art.”

Show Description:

THE EXTRAORDINARY DREAMS OF ORDINARY PEOPLE.

From the book by Studs Terkel | Adapted by Steph

This examination of 26 people from all walks of life proves that it’s more than just a job for the average working American. Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers, Working paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.

Talking points:

Cindy – why did you pick Working the Musical for your final show of the ATI season?

Lysa – how do you see this show touching people’s lives right now? Ordinary people?

How can people relate to this show? Who can relate?

Cindy – what is in the future for ATI – this summer and 2022-2023 season?

For more information visit:

atistage.org/working-the-musical

Facebook – facebook.com/ActorsTheatreofIndiana

Instagram – @atistagelive

Twitter – @AtiStageLive

To purchase tickets via phone call: 317-843-3800

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA.