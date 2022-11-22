Life.Style.Live!

Actors Theatre Of Indiana to celebrate Holidays at Feinstein’s

“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael.

Join Actors Theatre of Indiana as they celebrate the Holiday Season! Hear the music we all know and love, plus some talented special guests to join in the fun.

Judy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Collins, Matt Branic and the Carmel High School Choir Select Sound will perform Christmas favorites. And you can count on a visit from the jolly old elf, himself.

This is a two-performance engagement. The first night is on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The second is Friday, December 16, 2022. Doors open at 5:30 with the show beginning at 7:30.

Collins and Branic joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the upcoming shows, and Branic also performed “Tennessee Christmas.”

So, whether you’re naughty or nice, grab the family and don’t miss this perfect way to enjoy “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” Get tickets by going to feinsteinshc.com or by calling 317-688-1947 T-F from 10-2 pm.

Feinstein’s Cabaret is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel IN 46032. Celebrate the Holidays with ATI is sponsored by United Fidelity Bank – Carmel, Chris & Kelli Prader and City of Carmel, Indiana Government.

ABOUT ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA

Actors Theatre of Indiana was co-founded in 2005 by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high-quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, now in their 18th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN’S

Situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and the Center for The Performing Arts, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is modeled after the legendary 54 Below in NYC and in the spirit of the Great American songbook. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the cabaret dinner theater offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, as well as an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect “front row” seat no matter where you are!

For more information, click here.