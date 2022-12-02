Life.Style.Live!

Actress Marlo Thomas talks Thanks & Giving Campaign supporting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital with Patty Spitler

From actress, writer and producer to outreach director for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Marlo Thomas is on a mission to continue the legacy of her father, Danny Thomas, who founded St. Jude’s Hospital in 1962.

She created the Thanks and Giving Campaign in 2004 to support the hospital which provides free cancer care to every child who needs it.

The Thanks and Giving Campaign has raised millions since it began, and it ensures families never have to spend a dime of their own money while being treated at St. Jude’s.

For more from Patty visit, click here.