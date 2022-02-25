Life.Style.Live!

‘Adam Eats the 80s’ to premiere on The History Channel, spotlights iconic, forgotten foods

Follow food author and culinary entrepreneur Adam Richman as he travels the country reliving his childhood and tasting some of the most iconic and forgotten foods of the 1980s.

The 1980s was a decade when food was all about the flavor and this ten-episode series follows Richman as he digs into the most nostalgic and notorious foods of the decade to prove that flavors lost to the 80s are worth searching for and savoring.



Richman joined us today to share more about you can expect from this new show.

The series premiere is Sunday, February 27 at 10/9c.

More about “Adam Eats the 80s.”

Adam Richman, TV personality, culinary traveler, cook and author, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. With the diverse culinary mecca of New York City at his fingertips, Adam’s love affair with—and intense interest in—food and food culture developed at an early age. Long before discovering his thirst for travel, Adam had access to authentic delicacies from around the globe, all within the borders of his diverse Brooklyn neighborhood. However, it was cooking a plain cheese omelet with his Aunt Anne that became a defining moment of his early years. Watching simple ingredients such as eggs and American cheese magically transform from basic staples into a versatile composed dish was revelatory for a young Adam and ignited his fascination with the culinary world.