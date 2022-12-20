Life.Style.Live!

Adam Hampton Designs owner shares top gift picks you can find last-minute

Adam Hampton is the owner of Hampton Designs Studio & Shop in beautiful Historic Irvington. They also feature unique and thoughtful gifts for their unique and thoughtful guests. They showcase home decor, items from over 50 local creatives, vintage finds, crystals, bold and fierce fashion accessories and jewelry. In addition to all of this, they host monthly drag shows, crystal classes, First Friday events and meditation events.

Hampton joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss his “Top Gift Picks” for this holiday season. This includes gem dig kits, bold scarves, funky purses, bath balms, celebrity candles, fun art, local Irvington and Indianapolis merchandise and more.

You’re invited to get all your last-minute shopping done in the Irvington Historic District! On December 22, businesses will be open as late as 10:00 p.m. so you’ll have plenty of time to shop, have dinner and maybe even relax with a cocktail.

